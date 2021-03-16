Caffeine addicts will soon have another option to get their fix in Verona.
The rapidly expanding Madison-based Grace Coffee Co. is planning to open its sixth location this summer, in the Market No. 5 building on West Verona Avenue.
It will bring with it coffee drinks, bakery items, pastries and a food menu that has quickly put it on the map in Dane County, since opening its first location spring 2019.
The business is shooting for a July opening date for the new Verona spot, co-owner Nicki Bloomer told the Press in an email March 16.
Currently, Grace has two locations in Madison – with a third planned to open by June – and one a piece in the cities of Sun Prairie and Middleton, but the owners have always thought the Verona/Fitchburg area would be the perfect place for the cafe to expand next, Bloomer said in the email.
The space is a “prime location” next to the new high school and the Epic campus, with a drive-thru and patio seating for people to enjoy, she said.
“For me personally, I am very excited to head back to Verona as I worked there for nine years and look forward to seeing all of the locals again and making Grace part of such a tight-knit community,” Bloomer said. “To be able to see such familiar faces is going to be really rewarding for me.”
The owners plan to bring the unique “Grace vibe” seen in its other locations to Verona. That includes custom artwork, green velvet couches, live greenery, and of course, Pablo and Diego – two gentle giant Bernese Mountain dogs who have become the furry faces of Grace and can be seen around the cafes.
Fan-favorite menu items will come to Verona, as well as made-to-order drive-thru options, but the owners said they also plan to expand the menu and bring lots of “new and exciting” things to Verona as well. Grace will offer its full bakery selection, which changes from week to week. Bakery selections currently include a wide variety of fresh in-house baked croissants, danishes, cakes, cookies, muffins, scones and French macarons.
While the Verona location will offer the familiar aesthetics, food menu, bakery options and specialty coffee, it will notably be the biggest Grace location thus far, Bloomer said, at 5,000 square feet.
Bloomer said they will be building a complete cocktail program, with menu items to compliment, it and plan to offer “tons” of seating both indoors and outdoors and hope to bring in live entertainment.
She said Grace had a growing number of requests from its customer base to come to Verona and the team looks forward to creating a “safe and welcoming place for everyone.”
“Verona and its people have something special, and we can’t wait to become a part of it,” Bloomer said. “Since the very beginning of Grace, creating a sense of community has been the most important thing to us. The amount of support that we’ve received has been such a humbling experience for our team and has allowed us to continue to grow and serve our community the way that we do.”