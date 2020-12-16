Under a series of proposed football realignment requests, the Badger Conference could see a major shuffling in the 2022-23 school year.
In a new proposal set for a WIAA task force review in a Jan. 6 meeting, Sun Prairie would move into the Badger Large Conference from the Big Eight when Sun Prairie West opens in 2022-23. The Sun Prairie schools have requested that they be placed in the Badger Large Conference for football only. A WIAA task force agreed to move the Sun Prairie request on and it’s one of 10 realignment plans involving 13 schools requesting release from their current conference affiliations.
Both Sun Prairie East and West high schools would be in the Badger Large Conference and Beloit Memorial would shift to the Southern Lakes Conference.
Both Janesville Parker and Janesville Craig would move back to the Big Eight after a two-year hiatus where they agreed to play in the Badger Conference. The Badger would remain a 14-team conference split into a Large and South.
Stoughton football coach Jason Becker was opposed to Sun Prairie moving into the Badger Conference when he first learned about the proposal.
“I feel that when they build a second high school they would and should compete in the Big Eight for all sports,” Becker said. “I feel like that is the best-case scenario.”
Stoughton (978) would be the fourth-largest school in the Badger Small and Oregon, with an enrollment of 1,161, would remain in the Badger Large.
“I’m hopeful when a decision is made we can keep some consistency and have it stay in place for eight or 10 years,” Becker said. “I think coaches in the Badger want to see some consistency.”
The projected enrollment of both Sun Prairie East and Sun Prairie West is 1,325, which would tie as the second largest in the Badger Large Conference behind Waunakee (1,337).
“Their enrollment may be similar to the Badger, but with the growth they have projected they are more in line with the Big Eight schools shortly after that,” Becker said of the two Sun Prairie schools.
The decision will be made by the WIAA task force in a review of football realignment every two to three years.
Because of a combination of requests — including movement by River Falls and West Salem to other conferences – it would lead to Baraboo and Reedsburg entering the Mississippi Valley Conference and DeForest moving to the Badger Small Conference.
Madison Edgewood would move from the Rock Valley to the Capitol Conference, which also would include New Glarus-Monticello.
If the plans for 11-player and eight-player football advance from the January meeting, the WIAA Board of Control then will review and make a final determination on each of the proposals at its March 5, 2021 meeting.
In the 2022-23 season, both Sun Prairie East and West likely will be Division 2 football schools.