Stoughton sophomore Evan Schmidt proved he’s already one of the top distance swimmers in the state. Now, he wants to lead an even bigger caravan of Vikings to the state meet.
Schmidt captured two medals at the Division 2 state meet on Friday, Feb. 21, at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Natatorium. He finished fourth in the 500-yard freestyle with a season-best time of 4:48.16, and took fifth in the 200 free with a season-best time of 1:47.49. He entered the state meet as the top seed in the 500 free, and seeded seventh in the 200 free.
Schmidt also won the conference title in the 500 free, breaking the school record with a time of 4:57.06. He also took second in the 200 free.
Stoughton should be strong in the distance events and the short sprint relays after many younger swimmers gained invaluable experience last season.
The Vikings return three-fourths of their 200 medley relay that finished ninth at the sectional last year — junior Matt Eppler, Owen Lehman and sophomore Anthony Teche. Half of the Vikings’ 200 free relay team, senior Cade Millam and Schmidt, are back after finishing sixth at the sectional last season (1:35.28). Junior Jordan Barthuly and Schmidt were part of a 400 free relay that will look to improve on a seventh-place finish at the sectional last year.
Stoughton placed fourth in the Badger South Conference meet last year. Madison Edgewood, the two-time defending WIAA Division 2 state champion, won the Badger South title.
Barthuly took fifth in the 500 free (5:31.15) and eighth in the 200 IM (2:23.50) at the conference meet. Eppler placed sixth in the 100 backstroke (1:00.81). Millam, Eppler, Barthuly and Dylan Hill took seventh in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:57.16.
The WIAA Division 2 state meet is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 5, at the Waukesha South High School Natatorium. The diving competition starts at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 5 followd by the swimming timed finals at 6:30 p.m.