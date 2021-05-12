In the first two innings of a Tuesday, May 11 baseball game at Oregon, Stoughton Area High School coach Jeremy Dunnihoo saw good signs on offense.
Despite not having a hit, players were hitting the ball hard into play, and the Vikings were rewarded for patience at the plate as Oregon pitcher Spencer Buskager walked the bases loaded in the second inning.
But the positives on offense dried up thereafter, and the Vikings didn’t register a hit in a 10-0 loss.
“We had a promising start even though there weren’t any hits in the first two innings,” Dunnihoo said. “But we just didn’t put together any competitive at-bats after the second inning.”
Oregon jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, and Stoughton had a chance to respond quickly.
With two outs, Stoughton batters Leighton Hart and Alex Charleston battled back to earn walks and load the bases after Buskager had walked Stoughton’s Niko Jemilo early in the inning.
But Buskager struck out the next batter, Stoughton senior Jared McGuire, who watched strike three.
It’s not the first time this season that the Vikings have loaded the bases and walked away without a score.
“We continue to try to push a team aspect when it comes to batting,” Dunnihoo said. “If we’re gonna make outs, they need to be productive outs for the team. And you know, that’s something we need to continue to focus on.”
On defense, Stoughton starting pitcher Rowan Shore allowed five runs. Shore, a senior, struck out five and walked one in four innings of work.
Dunnihoo hopes his team will learn from Tuesday’s loss as they seek revenge in a Friday home game against the same Oregon team.
He said his team should keep the habits from early in the loss and stay competitive at the plate.
“If we’re going to work our outs, we need to be comfortable batting with a strike or two strikes on us,” he said. “But also at the same time, we talked about attacking pitches early in the count.”
Despite the loss on Tuesday dropping the team’s record to 0-7 this season, the coach said he sees moments - similar to the first two innings of the Tuesday game - where the Vikings’ potential shows.
“We obviously haven’t gotten the results that we’re looking for so far. Our guys are still working, still trying to get better every single day. And we keep telling them like there’s flashes of really good stuff,” Dunnihoo said.
“We just haven’t been able to either get over that hump to win those close games, or we haven’t been able to stop the snowball effect when things kind of start to unravel on us.”