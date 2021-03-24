School has meant something different since the COVID-19 pandemic hit a year ago, with most students completing all their work from home and rarely seeing staff in person.
But at Fab Lab Stoughton, students’ work has continued and even expanded.
This school year, the lab, located in Stoughton High School, added a large scale 3-D printer, meaning the lab can now print about half the size of an adult human body, FabLab adviser Mike Connor said. The district also purchased a new high definition 3-D digital scanner that can scan faster and with more detail than the lab’s previous model.
Another addition this school year is a vacuum former – a machine that can form thin plastic sheets into almost any shape, he said, including plastic cups, salad trays, halloween masks, truck bed liners, using a variety of industrial materials.
“We will use it to quickly replicate items made on our 3D printers, lasers and CNC machines,” he wrote the Hub in an email.
Students in second hour Fab Lab have been busy this semester on projects they’re now finishing up. That class is a combination of three advanced courses (Something Big, Community Project and Individual Projects).
One project the community is likely to become familiar with in the coming months is senior Eagan Olson’s wooden sign of a Stoughton Viking for the Collins Field artificial turf field project.
Olson finished engraving the wood with the machine last week, then walked it down the hall to the art rooms, where art students will paint it and polish it into a final product.
The sign will eventually be used as a visual cue on how much money has been raised for the field. The district is seeking donations to help fund a $1.1 million project at Stoughton High School.