SASD K-2 students return to school

Sandhill Elementary School interim principal Bob Johnson walks with second grader Gwendelynn Speth after her first day back in school on Monday, Nov. 16.

 Photo submitted

Stoughton Area School District administrators are scheduled to present plans for its phased reopening of in-person learning for grades 3-12 at the Monday, Dec. 21 school board meeting.

According to a Thursday, Dec. 17, district news release, the meeting is to include a presentation of how, and not when, the schools will reopen. The board will take no action after the presentation. . People are invited to join the meeting online through a link that will be available on the district website, stoughton.k12.wi.us.

According to the release, the district plans to release more information about reopening plans Tuesday, Dec. 22.

Grades K-2 reopened for in-person learning Nov. 16 after the school board voted Oct. 26 to allow students and staff to return, based on Public Health Madison and Dane County recommendations.

