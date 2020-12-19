Stoughton Area School District administrators are scheduled to present plans for its phased reopening of in-person learning for grades 3-12 at the Monday, Dec. 21 school board meeting.
According to a Thursday, Dec. 17, district news release, the meeting is to include a presentation of how, and not when, the schools will reopen. The board will take no action after the presentation. . People are invited to join the meeting online through a link that will be available on the district website, stoughton.k12.wi.us.
According to the release, the district plans to release more information about reopening plans Tuesday, Dec. 22.
Grades K-2 reopened for in-person learning Nov. 16 after the school board voted Oct. 26 to allow students and staff to return, based on Public Health Madison and Dane County recommendations.