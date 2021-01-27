With the second semester of the 2020-21 underway, many Stoughton Area School District students in grades 6-12 are set to return over the next two weeks.
The return will get a staggered start, with sixth-graders and ninth-graders – still new to their respective schools – getting a week by themselves to acclimate, as district superintendent Tim Onsager explained. Those two grades are scheduled to return on Monday, Feb. 1, and grades 7-8 and 10-12 on Monday, Feb. 8.
Student services teams arranged tours for incoming students at both schools in the past few weeks.
“They’ll get an opportunity to know the building and get a little bit of an orientation,” he said at the Stoughton Area school board’s Jan. 4 meeting.
It was at that meeting Onsager recommended bringing students back, and that night the board voted 6-3 on Jan. 4 to bring those grades back to a hybrid model of in-person learning. That decision was the culmination of months of planning since the board opted for an all-virtual start to the school year in September.
Some students in grades K-2 returned in November, as well as students with special needs. Students in grades 3-5 returned Monday, Jan. 25.
All families had the option to remain in virtual learning, and about a quarter of the students opted to do so for the rest of the semester.
While students will be back in classes, it will be a stark change from the familiar routines of the past. Schools will have new rules on social distancing, mandatory masks and even where students can eat lunch and which doors they can enter.
River Bluff Middle School and Stoughton High School will operate similar schedules, with both starting at 9 a.m. and the middle school ending 10 minutes earlier than the high school, at 3:05 p.m. At both schools, students will be allowed into the buildings 15 minutes before class begins.
River Bluff students will eat in their classrooms,while high schoolers will eat in the lunchroom, one person per table. SHS students are allowed to leave for open campus lunch but cannot return and mix with students who ate lunch at school.
Each classroom will be equipped with hand sanitizer and a spray bottle of cleaner, with staff wiping down desks and commonly used materials between each class. In hands-on classes, other safety precautions will be taken for the more frequent use of supplies, including special cleaning routines and individual kits.
Students will carry backpacks with them, with lockers unused at RBMS and issued by request only at the high school.