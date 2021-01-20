With the COVID-19 school closure exacerbating the Stoughton Area School District’s declining enrollment, the school board is making sure there’s plenty of room for area students to go to school here.
Board members voted unanimously at their Monday, Jan. 18 meeting to approve administrators’ recommendations to place no limitations on regular education open enrollment seats. Throughout grades, 4K-12, the district will have 738 open seats, with a projected enrollment of 2,690.
Special education limitations are based on space available, however, with three open seats in kindergarten, two in first grade, one in second and one in third grade. None are available for speech and language, occupational therapy, physical therapy or special education for any other grade level.
Every year, public school districts are required by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction to declare how many open enrollment seats are available. District business director Erika Pickett said that can be tricky to predict, since district officials have to predict a number of students for the next school year before completing a staffing plan.
“We are at a position where we need kids, so we do our calculations in a way that can maximize the total amount of available seats,” she said. “We are down so many kids this year, we didn’t want to put anything in place that would minimize how many kids we would accept.”
The number of students in the district decreased more than expected for the 2020-21 school year – in large part to students leaving because of the school closures – but the district also reversed a recent trend this school year by having a net gain of open enrollment students. This school year, 80 students open enrolled into the district, compared with 68 last year. At the same time, the number of students open enrolling out of the district remained the same, at 208.
While that helps the district’s funding formula, it doesn’t do much to help the overall enrollment decline, though. According to the official “Third Friday” student count last September, grades 4K-12 enrollment was down from 2,901 in September 2019 to 2,763 last year; a decrease of 138. The district had been projecting a decrease of around 50 students.