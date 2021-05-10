Lyle H. Moe, age 73, died on Saturday May 8, 2021. He was a lifelong Stoughton resident, living on the family farm. He was born December 15, 1947 and graduated from Stoughton High School where he wrestled. Lyle enlisted and served his country in the US Army. Lyle’s passion was farming.
Lyle is survived by brothers Rodger (Marilyn), Thomas, Robert (Judy), Donald (Susan), Steven (Sue), Nels (Marcia), and Keith; significant other Jeanie Martinson, and good friend Dave Kalland: many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grand nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Lyle is preceded in death by his parents Edwin and Marie (Stiklestad) Moe; brothers Charles and Norman.
Those wishing to express their sympathy via a donation please consider the Stoughton Veteran’s Memorial.
The family would like to thank Stoughton Hospital, Skaalen Home, and Agrace Hospice for all the care given to Lyle.
A private graveside service with military honors will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Stoughton.
