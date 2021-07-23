John E. Asleson, age 80, passed away on Sunday July 18, 2021, at Oregon Manor. He was born June 26, 1941, at Stoughton Hospital, the son of the late Obert T. and Karen (Olson) Asleson. He married Wanda Ann Fessenden on July 1, 1961, at First Lutheran Church in Stoughton.
In high school, John had the honor of playing TAPS for military funerals. He was in the SHS band and chorus and was in a group called “Eight Teens” that appeared on a WKOW program like Dick Clark’s American Bandstand, and also participated in many contest events. He and Wanda sang at several weddings in the 1950’s and early 1960’s. The family sang at several gatherings over the years.
He became a Registered Pharmacist in 1964 and worked at Rennebohm Drug. He finished up his pharmacy career with 26 years at Fort Atkinson Kmart. He also served 5 years as Clerk of Town of Pleasant Springs. He loved woodworking as a hobby. He enjoyed best when the whole family got together. He enjoyed Bible study and working on building and repairing around his home.
He and Wanda enjoyed trips to Boston, MA, Bar Harbor, ME, a bus tour through the Canadian Rockies including a stop at the Calgary Stampede and Glacier National Park. Another tour including Washington DC, Gettysburg battlefield, Mt Vernon, and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. They also took several trips to visit friends “up nort” and came back very refreshed.
John is survived by his son Evan Asleson, daughter Amy (Rick) Hein; grandchildren Sarah Kaufmann, Sophie Kaufmann and Matthew Kaufmann, Nicholas Hein, Eleni Hein, and sons-in-law Keith Kaufmann and Richard Hein.
He is preceded in death by his wife Wanda, daughter Lynda and his parents.
A funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Friday August 13, 2021, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 206 W. Prospect St. Stoughton with Rev. Robert Growth presiding. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the service on Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Vineyard Community Church, 787 N. Main St. Oregon, WI 53575, to The Salvation Army, 3030 Darbo Dr. Madison, WI 53714, or to Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
206 W. Prospect, P.O. Box 231, Stoughton
(608) 873-9244
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com