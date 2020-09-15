Arlene E. Bickley, age 92, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 at her home. She was born in McGregor, Iowa on Syttende Mai in 1928, the daughter of Arlie and Iva Mann. Arlene graduated from Stoughton High School. She received her Bachelor’s degree from University of Wisconsin-Platteville and her Master’s degree from UW-Madison. On Aug. 23, 1952 Arlene married Robert W. Bickley. Together they were passionate dairy and crop farmers in the Stoughton area.
Arlene was a teacher at Oregon High School for 25 years until her retirement in 1978. She was a longtime member of First Lutheran Church. Arlene was a member of the Dane County Humane Society, UW Alumni Association, Retired Teachers, and UW Platteville Alumni.
She enjoyed crocheting, birdwatching, and traveling. Arlene was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, in 2018.
Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 at Roselawn Mausoleum, 401 Femrite Drive, Monona, with Rev. Richard Halom officiating. Entombment will follow.
Visitation will be held from noon until the time of services Monday. Memorials may be made to First Lutheran Church, Dane County Humane Society, or Agrace HospiceCare Inc. A special thank you to the staff of Agrace and Brightstar. Please share your memories of Arlene at: www.CressFuneralService.com.
