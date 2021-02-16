Stoughton High School senior Brooks Empey repeated as the WIAA Division 1 state champion at 220 pounds and added to the Vikings’ storied wrestling history.
Stoughton now has a state record 54 individual state champions after Empey (13-0) edged Ashwaubenon senior Nathan Moynihan 2-1 in a state title match Saturday, Feb. 13, at Kaukauna High School. Moynihan was called for stalling in the third period, and that paved the way for Empey’s title.
“It’s hard work and determination,” said Empey, ranked No. 1 at 220 in the Division 1 Wisconsin Wrestling Online state poll all season. “Everyone is chasing you when you are on the top. They set their goal to beat you. To go out there to take another championship — it’s an honor to take it home to Stoughton and the family.”
All six of Stoughton’s individual state qualifiers medaled at state.
The Vikings, which have won three straight Division 1 state titles, will wrestle in the team state tournament on Saturday, Feb. 20, at Kaukauna High School. Stoughton (4-1), ranked No. 3 in the Division 1 Wisconsin Wrestling Online state poll, will wrestle seventh-seeded Waterford in a quarterfinal dual meet at 11 a.m.