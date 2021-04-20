The Stoughton Opera House plans to renovate its first floor in time for September performances.
That’s because the Opera house received a $25,000 grant from the Bryant Foundation and a $15,000 anonymous donation.
Opera House staff are renovating three rooms on the first floor. They plan to add a cafe with snackable items and coffee, a community room and “cabaret” room.
The Bryant Foundation will help provide theatrical lighting, a PA system with a digital mixer, video screens, floor lamps, furniture for seating and wireless headset for communication, according to the Opera House’s grant application. The $15,000 from the anonymous donor to the Stoughton Opera House Friends Association to spend on equipment for the downstairs to add coolers, and future concessions, director Bill Brehm told the Hub.
In 2020, staff built a mini stage for the first floor after restoring ceilings, floors and walls, Brehm said. Now, they are moving on to the second phase of renovations. That includes giving the first floor’s front room a facelift to make it available for smaller performances and as a community event space.
The Stoughton Opera House Friends Association also hopes to obtain a beer and wine license, allowing patrons to purchase drinks.
The Opera House will continue to offer weekly virtual performances for patrons who chose to attend from home, the grant application states.