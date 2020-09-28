City of Stoughton residents looking to properly recycle old electronics will have a second chance to drop them on their doorstep next year.
Starting in 2021, the city’s contracted collection company, John’s Disposal Services Inc, will pick up household electronics or e-waste twice a year. Residents can call John’s to make an appointment for material pick-up, and staff will come to retrieve items such as TVs, monitors, DVD’s and computers within seven days, according to the contract with the city.
The previous electronic pick up charge was $50 per item. The move will cost each household 50 cents a month, according to a letter from John’s Disposal Services Inc.
Before the unanimous common council decision at the Sept. 22 meeting, John’s would pick up “bulk items,” 12 times per year, which included things like furniture, appliances, car batteries and demolition materials. Now, e-waste has been added to the list of items.
Commercial or industrial electronics, such as copiers, dental chairs, X-ray machines, or similar items designed for commercial use will not be included in this program.
Starting next year, people can make an appointment by calling 262-473-4700.