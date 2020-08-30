The “sidewalk that never ends” finally came to a halt Tuesday night.
After a near year-long debate over a 23-year old sidewalk policy, the Stoughton Common Council unanimously passed a rewrite on Tuesday, Aug. 25 that requires the Public Works committee to document nine considerations before installing retrofitted sidewalks into existing neighborhoods.
Ald. Ozzie Doom (Dist. 4) was absent.
The previous policy required sidewalk installation on both sides of any street that undergoes curb and gutter reconstruction, as well as any new street, to promote safety for children to and from school, as well as facilitate exercise, the 1997 version states.
The revisions come after years of debate on whether the added safety and accessibility of sidewalks outweighs the disruption of the neighborhood character at property owners' expense.
For sidewalk installation, the city pays full cost of sidewalk ramps, half the cost for curb and gutter and half the cost for the sidewalk. Property owners pay the full cost of the driveway aprons, private sidewalk (such as carriage walk/steps) and cost of drainage improvements serving private property, according to the 2020 sidewalk assessment.
Sidewalk installation is a 50/50 split for retrofitted sidewalks.
At the Thursday, Aug. 20, Public Works meeting, committee members discussed readdressing the cost to homeowners and requested it be on a future Finance committee agenda.
At times, the policy has caused tension among alders and raised concerns over communication with the public.
It became so contentious at one point that Mayor Tim Swadley banged on his gavel in a Common Council meeting in February, and said, “We need to maintain some order here.” In other meetings, including the council meeting on Tuesday, alders had to remind one another that council procedures do not allow interruptions.
“Hey, I’m talking here,” Regina Hirsch (D-3) said at one point.
The sidewalk policy also has sparked conversations about communication and transparency to residents.
Part of what has prompted a revisit of the policy was a proposal for sidewalk installation in a neighborhood north of Main Street last year, leading to at least five policy drafts, 11 months of debate and, ultimately, a deviation from the original policy in January, requiring sidewalks on only one side of Grant Street.
The Sarah E. Turner neighborhood is a primarily single-family residential community that has streets with either sidewalks on one side or no sidewalks at all.
Tim Riley,(D-1) who was adamantly against the policy, calling it “disgusting” and a “waste of time,” lives in the neighborhood and was charged roughly $4,700 for the 2020 assessment.
The policy approved Aug. 25 still requires sidewalks on both sides of the street in new neighborhoods, but it outlines a list of considerations when installing them on streets without existing sidewalks – and the discussion must be documented through meeting minutes.
The factors for applicable considerations are: ADA accessibility; available right of way; vehicular and pedestrian traffic volume; connectivity to existing sidewalks; excessive costs, such as retaining walls; proximity to parks, schools, churches; environmental impacts, such as trees and wetlands and length of dead-end street or cul de sac.
The draft approved at the Aug. 20 Public Works meeting also included budgetary impacts to the city as one of the considerations, but alders removed it from the policy as suggested by Hirsch, because she said it was redundant and already falls under the requirement of the Common Council. Riley and Sid Boersma (D-1), voted against the amendment.
“We are still going to look at that no matter what, because that is our job, but to put it blatantly, that that is all we care about for this particular instance is not a good idea,” Hirsch said.
In addition to documentation of why a neighborhood needs retrofitted sidewalks, Public Works must also document through the minutes if they decide to deviate from the sidewalk policy as a whole.