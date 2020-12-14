The City of Stoughton Common Council authorized the extension of a local state of emergency for the second time on Tuesday, Dec. 8.
The resolution, which the city first introduced in June as a way of addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, effectively extends the state of emergency to May 2021. The resolution allows, among other things, quick authorization to restaurants to continue outdoor dining and alcohol service consumption.
It also allows for the council to act expediently for the health, safety, protection and welfare of people and property, the resolution states.
“The public health emergency caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus continues and has led to devastating economic consequences that require continuing swift and effective responses at all levels of government,” the resolution states.