An informational session on two major Hwy. 51 construction projects is scheduled for later this month.
The state Department of Transportation, in partnership with the City of Stoughton, is holding a virtual meeting from 6:30-7 p.m. Monday, June 28, to discuss three planned roundabouts and the project related to the Hwy. 51 Stoughton to McFarland corridor.
DOT staff will present an overview of the upcoming roundabout construction at the intersections of Hwy. 51 and Roby Road, Hwy. 138 and Hoel/Silverado Drive intersection.
The construction at the roundabouts is scheduled to start in spring/summer 2022, according to a DOT news release.
Aside from the roundabout construction projects, staff will discuss the status of the Hwy. 51 Stoughton to McFarland construction project. There will also be tips and tools to help businesses impacted by construction, the news release states.
Visit, https://bit.ly/3pO5Rdc to join the meeting.
To visit the DOT’s project website on the Roby Road roundabout click here and for the Hwy. 138 and Hoel/Silverado Drive roundabout click here.