The Dane County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people after a deputy was shot at during a traffic stop late Monday night.
Michael Parks, 38, and Amber Virnig, 30, were arrested after they allegedly shot multiple rounds at a deputy who was attempting to conduct a traffic stop. Parks was arrested on a parole warrant, and the sheriff’s office will recommend charges of Eluding and Resisting.
According to a department news release, a deputy made a traffic stop along Hwy. N near Koshkonong Road in the Town of Pleasant Springs. While making contact with the two occupants of a tan 2004 Toyota Prius, they drove away and the deputy initiated a pursuit.
During that pursuit, one of the people in the car fired several rounds at the deputy before the vehicle was stopped by stop sticks in the Village of Cottage Grove. The two people inside the car fled on foot into the woods near Progress Drive in Cottage Grove, but were not initially located, the release stated.