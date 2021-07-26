The City of Stoughton is hosting two “Listening sessions on Racial Equity” this month.
The virtual events are set for 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5 and Aug. 26.
Ald. Jean Ligocki (Dist. 2) and the CACP committee have organized the listening sessions to hear from community members about diversity, equity and inclusion.
“This shouldn’t be our agenda, it should be an agenda based on what people would really like to see happen and boy I hope they let us,” Ligocki told the Hub.
The host and facilitator is Shiva Bidar-Sielaff who is the vice-president and chief diversity officer for UW Health, and served for over a decade on Madison’s city council as alder and twice as council president.
Ligocki said she hopes anyone who is interested should attend and share their views or experiences. She said the next steps depend on what they learn.
“How we move forward depends on what people tell us is important to them, how do we best give a voice in government that represents all; how do we look at our policies as it relates to institut racism. And not even policies but simple procedures, hiring practices etc..” she said.
For information, and links to the virtual events visit ci.stoughton.wi.us