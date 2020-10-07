When you hear the outrageous rants about fraud and a rigged election if there is an increase in absentee mailed ballots, please keep this in mind. Those accusations insinuate that the highly-trained dedicated employees at municipal clerks’ offices and volunteers at the polls are complicit in the fraud. Of course, this is not true.
All over the country these people work extremely hard to assure a safe and fair election for the voting public. When absentee ballots arrive at the clerks’ offices (whether dropped off or by USPS delivery) they are handled under very strict guidelines and oversight to prevent duplicate votes, fake IDs, and the other unfounded instances of cheating.
The accusations that these people are complicit in fraud is a truly undeserved insult. As you continue to hear the accusations of fraud and a rigged election, please speak up and defend these dedicated ethical people who work very hard to assure your legal right to vote in a safe and secure election.
Joyce Kaping, poll worker
Stoughton