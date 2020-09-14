To recognize two milestones for the Stoughton Village Players Theater, staff have created a new logo that was released this week.
This year marks the 100 anniversary of SVP’s historic theater, and 2022 is the 50th anniversary of the group. The new logo was meant to strike a balance between the group’s long history and the next phase of growth and expression, a SVP news release states.
The new logo depicts theater lights with two beams showing down and reads “Stoughton Village Players. Est. in 1972.”
Events were planned for the anniversaries but because of COVID-19, they have been put on hold. The SVP still anticipates putting on “The Foreigner” in March, the release states.
People can purchase merchandise with the new logo at svp.spiritsale.com. All orders must be in by Wednesday, Sept. 23. The pick update for merchandise is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 10.