The Stoughton Lions Club will be teaming up with the Stoughton area School District to "Stuff the Bus" with school supplies and books from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday Aug. 14 at Walmart.
All donations are distributed through the Stoughton Area School District. This year, the district has a high need for headphones, earbuds and binders. They are also in need of younger student backpacks, scissors and colored pencils.
“The donated school supplies and books will make a difference in the lives of our local children and will give them the supplies they need to be successful in school," Mike Niedfeldt of the Stoughton Lions Club said in a news release.
People can drop off donations at other locations: One Community Bank, the Blackhawk Community Credit Union, the Stoughton Lifetime Family Dentistry at 101 W. Main St, the Stoughton Garden Center and at the Stoughton City Hall.
In 2020 the event raised more than $6,300 for the district and students in need of school supplies. More than 25 volunteers put in a total of 111 hours of volunteer time to hand out school supply lists, collect donations and organize donated items.
Lions clubs are a group of men and women who identify needs within the community and work together to fulfill those needs.
The Stoughton Lions Club has 37 members and meets on the first and third Monday of the month from September through May.
For more information or to get involved with the Stoughton Lions Club, contact Mike Niedfeldt at 608-513-6306.