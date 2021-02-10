125 years ago — 1896• The loss of the school house district No. 7, in Dunkirk, was adjusted at $200, the full amount of the insurance, on Tuesday.
• A visit to the tobacco warehouses of this city demonstrated that they are truly hives of industry.
• J.M. Clancey has been appointed assistant attorney general under the new Democratic administration and has accepted the position. Mr. Clancey is not only a young lawyer charging the arduous duties of the office, but past services to the Democratic party render his appointment a just recognition.
75 years ago — 1946• Employees of the bankrupt New Stoughton company have a cause of action in their complaint containing $38,000 in wages from the stockholders of its predecessor, the Stoughton Company, Circuit Court judge August C. Hoppman rules Friday.
• Work in preparing the new site for Stoughton’s new $150,000 joint school gymnasium-National Guard building armory-community building was begun by the WPA crew Monday with city and school authorities taking part in the official groundbreaking ceremonies.
• Entering her 14th successive year as president of the Stoughton Mothers of Liberty chapter is Mrs. Verne Kirby, North Fourth Street, who was re-elected and installed at the regular meeting held Friday noon at the G.A.R. Hall.
• If the firm of Kakarakis Bros., Inc, Chicago, wishes to make its products in the old “bending room” building in the old Stoughton Company grounds, it will have to purchase the property for $750, the common council decided at its special meeting Tuesday night, failing to rent the building for $25 a month.
• Stoughton’s new garment plant, located at the old city armory, which was to have been known as H. Werner and Son, has been incorporated as the Stoughton Sportswear Manufacturing company, it was announced Tuesday, with Harold Werner, Bris Rosen and George Schuster as incorporators. Now in operation, the plant is manufacturing ladies sportswear such as skirts and slack suits.
• The building formerly occupied by Hale’s Dry Good store has been sold to Elmer J. Babin, Cleveland, Ohio attorney, for $12,500.
50 years ago — 1971• A stunned school board opened bids on the new high school Tuesday night, and when the figures were all assembled it would appear the district is about $400,000 short on the cash end of it.
• Another building is to be erected in the growing Stoughton Industrial Park. Midwest Sales, operated by Mrs. Bertha Nitsche and others in the family, plans to construct a plant of some 2,815 acres of ground.
• The quarantine that was imposed on Stoughton and Dunkirk Monday has to be expanded now to include Rutland and Pleasant Springs. The special rabies clinic for vaccinating pets held in the area last Saturday resulted in some 400 pets being inoculated against the disease.
• Ford T. Horn has announced his candidacy for the new Dane County Board, to represent the 38th District.
10 years ago — 2011• In the Stoughton School Board race, current president Liz Menzer and member Brett Schumacher have both filed for re-election. Tim Swadley, the board’s vice-president, is running for a city council seat.
• The Town of Dunkirk will have a new leader, with town chair Jerry Sellers not seeking re-election. Supervisor Norman Monsen will be running unopposed for Sellers’ seat, and Ted Olson has turned in papers for Monsen’s supervisor seat. In the Town of Dunn, chairman Ed Minihan has filed for reelection
• If you’d never seen the space before, you probably would never guess the high school’s new weight/fitness room was anything other than what it is now. But just over six years ago, it used to be a pool. In its most recent state before the renovation, the old pool area was essentially a closed off massive storage area for the district’s castaways. Even Dennis Barkenhagen, director of buildings and grounds for the district, still can’t believe the transformation. “I’m like, wow, we had a pool in here?” he said, proudly showing off the new space.
• Still smarting from Wal-Mart’s decision not to build a supercenter in Stoughton, the Planning Commision will revisit its “big box” ordinance now that Forward Development Group became interested in the Hwy. 138/51 intersection. The economic and fiscal impact analysis section of the ordinance came under scrutiny from commissioners for being cumbersome to developers and irrelevant to the zoning decision-making process.
• Tommy Kuehn was remembered as a caring and positive young man by family and friends this week. The 24-year-old Stoughton native died Jan. 13 at a Madison hospital from meningitis, which killed him within about two days of his symptoms, Madison and Dane County Public Health officials said. The 2005 graduate of Stoughton High School and former Norwegian Dancer graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2010 and was working as a researcher in the department of neurosurgery at UW Hospital and Clinics. He was planning to take his medical school exam in March.