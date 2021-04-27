With warmer weather starting, library staff are hoping to tell stories and sing songs outdoors.
Starting on Tuesday, May 4 families are welcome to meet at Nordic Ridge Park, 1300 Hoel Ave. at 9:30 a.m. for “Outdoor Story Time.” The sessions run each Tuesday until August with weather permitting.
Children will read stories, sing songs, do outdoor activities and get take-home crafts and coloring sheets. The storytime is geared for children 2-6 years old but older and younger children are welcome.
Adults and older children are asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
For information, call 608-873-6281 or visit stoughtonpubliclibrary.org.