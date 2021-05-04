stoughton wellness coalition

 Mackenzie Krumme

In recognition of National Mental Health Month, the Stoughton Wellness Coalition is offering mental health first aid training.

Mental health first aid teaches a five-step action plan to offer initial help when someone is experiencing symptoms of a mental health crisis. The program will offer ways to connect someone with professional, peer, social or self-help care, an event description states.

The sessions that are being offered are 6-9 p.m. on May 11 and 13; or 1-4 p.m. on May 24 and 27.

The sessions are open to anyone including first responders, students, teachers, leaders of faith communities or human resource professionals.

To register, contact Teressa Pellett at tpellett.swc@gmail.com or 608-877-5729.

-Mackenzie Krumme 