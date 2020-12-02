Cards for seniorsTo lift the spirits of isolated seniors, the Stoughton Area Senior Center is collecting handmade or purchased cards.
Staff will deliver cards with uplifting messages of support and encouragement to seniors in need.
The deadline is Friday, Dec. 4. Cards should be in unsealed envelopes with no return address or mailing address listed.
Mail or drop off your cards during business hours at the Stoughton Area Senior Center, 248 W. Main Street, Stoughton, WI 53589.
Photos with SantaFrom 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5, people are welcome to get photos with Santa at Christ the King Community Church, 401 W. Main St.
There will be cookies, hot chocolate and coffee, an event description states.
For information, visit christthekingcc.org.
‘Walk, Trot, Toast’ virtual fundraiserThe nonprofit Three Gaits is hosting a virtual fundraiser at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5.
The fundraiser starts by ordering a celebration box that can include items such as selected wines, offers from local businesses, Three Gaits etched wine glasses and raffle tickets.
On Dec. 5, a short wine tasting video will play on Three Gate’s website, along with stories of how the organization made a difference in the lives of students and volunteers.
The exclusive link and instructions will be posted at three-gaits.org on Wednesday, Dec. 2.
For information, visit three-gaits.org.
Senior center meal drive upThe Stoughton Area Senior Center will offer home-cooked meals through curbside pickup Thursday, Dec. 3.
Pick up times are between 11-11:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and noon., and the menu is barbeque chicken and twice baked potatoes. Reserve a meal and time slot by Wednesday, Dec. 2.
The suggested donation is $4. Participants are asked to bring exact cash or check payment and to wear masks.
Another meal pick up is scheduled for Dec. 17, and the menu is ham and augratin potatoes.
For information, call the senior center at 873-8585.
‘Forgiving in an Unforgiving World’An online series is set for 6:30-7:45 p.m. Dec. 9 and Jan. 6, 13.
Join instructor Tim Markle in this free series of online events to learn about true forgiveness. Classes are independent of each other.
The series is presented by Stoughton Health.
Participants are not required to attend all sessions.
For information, contact 877-3485.
Coffee with the MayorThe Stoughton Area Senior Center will host a virtual Coffee with the Mayor event at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11.
Participants can ask Mayor Tim Swadley questions about the latest Stoughton news through a Zoom meeting.
Register by noon Thursday, Dec. 10, at bit.ly/cwtm121120 for details for how to log in or call in. For information, call 873-8585.
Michael Hecht presents RockwellMichael Hecht will virtually present the artwork and legacy of Norman Rockwell 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10.
Presented with support from Skaalen Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. It will be recorded and broadcast live in the studio at WSTO, airing on local cable channel 981.
It will also be live streaming online at: wsto.tv/live
Christmas dinnerStoughton VFW Post 328, the American Legion Post 59, auxiliaries and volunteers are celebrating the holiday by providing meals for people.
Dinners can be picked up from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 25 at the American Legion, 803 N. Page St. Delivery options are available, according to an event description.
If you wish to order a meal, or have a meal delivered within the Stoughton School District, call 873-8585 by Wednesday, Dec. 23.