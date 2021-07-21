City of Stoughton
Photo by Amber Levenhagen

Senior center meal drive up

The Stoughton Area Senior Center will offer home-cooked meals through curbside pickup for people 60 and older on Thursday, July 22.

Pick up times are between 11-11:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and noon., and the menu is: barbeque chicken with salad, fruit and dessert.

Reserve a meal and time slot by Wednesday, July 21.

The suggested donation is $4. Participants are asked to bring exact cash or check payment.

For information, call the senior center at 873-8585.

Dunkin Days

Dunkin’ Days will be a kid friendly event from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 24 at Dunkin Donuts, at 2480 Hwy. 51.

Attractions will include face painting, bouncy houses, and a dunk tank. There will also be an auction benefiting the Joy in Childhood Foundation.

For information, visit https://fb.me/e/1mdfKW7RK.

Shakespeare in the Park

An area of Lake Kegonsa State Park will become a stage Friday, July 23, for a Summit Players Theater performance of “The Winter’s Tale.”

The Milwaukee based theater company will perform Shakespeare’s classic at 7 p.m., Friday, July 23 at 2405 Door Creek Road. Before the show at 5:30 p.m. the group will host an interactive workshop to help understand Shakepearian language and the way nature was intertwined in Shakespeare’s work.

As part of its annual summer series, Summit Players Theater company travels to Wisconsin state parks and performs Shakespeare plays that are appropriate for all ages. The group reduces the script to a smaller, more digestible format.

Visit summitplayerstheater.com for a full schedule.

Kubb tournament

After weeks of informal practices, kubb players of all ages will have an opportunity to show off their skills at 2021 Stoughton Kubb Invitational on Saturday, July July 24.

The Stoughton Kubb Club along with Sons of Norway Mandt Lodge will be the host of the 2021 Stoughton Kubb Invitational from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, at Virgin Lake Park at 1901 Roby Road in Stoughton.

The cost of a team (which can include between two and six players) is $40; children’s teams with ages 12 years and younger can play for free.

Registration for the event will take place on the day of the event from 8-8:45 a.m. People can register online at signupgenius.com/go/409054ca5a72c7-stoughton.

All proceeds will go to local charities. Sons of Norway will have food for sale over the lunch break.

For information, visit facebook.com/stoughtonkubb club/ or contact contact Todd Fossum at todd.r.fossum@gmail.com

Comedy Night

Comedy Night at the Otis Sampson American Legion is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 24. Tickets are $10.00 and are available at the bar or by contacting (608) 335-8361, timhegan@charter.net. The opening act and emcee is Dan Egan; the feature performer is Tim Egan and the headliner is Mike Marvell.

‘Run, Walk, Roll for disability rights’

Participants hoping to support people with disabilities are welcome to the “Run, Walk, Roll or Bike for Disability Rights” event on Sunday, July 25, at Virgin Lake Park.

The event is organized by The Arc Wisconsin, a disability advocacy organization based in Stoughton, along with five local chapters of The Arc statewide. Registration for the event begins at 9 a.m. at the park on Roby Road, with the run/walk/roll kicking off at 10 a.m.

The event aims to raise awareness and funds for Disability Rights, an event description states.

Proceeds from the event go directly to locally affiliated chapters and The Arc Wisconsin.

People are welcome to register in advance to guarantee an event T-shirt at arcwi.org/one-voice-wisconsin.

For information, visit arcwi.org/one-voice-wisconsin.

Teens for social justice

The Social Equity Teens group will be meeting from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27 at the Stoughton Public Library.

If you are a teen interested in promoting social justice through education, discussion, and service, the group aims to create a brave space to safely talk with peers, brainstorm ideas, and most importantly receive support and acceptance.

The recurring group meetings are hosted by the Stoughton Public Library. It is open to teens ages 11-17. Refreshments provided. No registration required.

If it’s raining, join the meeting on Zoom instead: bit.ly/2ZMKRIY

For information, visit stoughtonpubliclibrary.org.

Page Turners

An adult book discussion titled “Page Turners” is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 27.

This month’s book is “ The Scent Keeper by Erica Bauermeister

The book discussion is coordinated by the Stoughton Public Library.

For information, call 873-6281.

‘Badger Talk’

A virtual “Badger Talk” is scheduled for noon Tuesday, July 27, through the senior center.

The event is titled “Badger Talk Live: African American Literature and Poetry.”

Watch the live events on the UW’s Facebook page: facebook.com/badgertalks

National Night Out

The Stoughton Police Department is set to host National Night Out from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, at Nordic Ridge Park, 1300 Hoel Ave.

The family-friendly event will include bounce houses, tug of war against officers, a DJ, “dunk a cop” in a dunk tank and Ole the K9.

The event is also meant to “enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement,” according to an event description.

The nationwide event started in 1984, and since, other area police departments have hosted events for years on the same night.

Recurring events

Gazebo Musikk

Gazebo Musikk is set for the weekly performance at 6 p.m. Thursdays at the Rotary Park Gazebo, 324 S. Sixth St.

This week’s band performing on Thursday, July 8 is McCloskey’s and Friends, a swing/country/folk/rock band.

The following performance will be back to the regular scheduled starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 15 is The Rotation, a sax rock band.

For information, visit facebook.com/gazebomusikk.

Historical museum open

The Stoughton Historical Society Museum is open to the public on Saturdays.

The museum, located at 324 S. Page St, will be open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each Saturday until Sept. 4, Labor Day.

The open days are Saturday June 12, 18, 26; July 3, 10, 17, 24, 31; August 7, 14, 21, 28 and Sept. 4.

For questions, call Nancy Hagen at 608-873-1943.

Stoughton Farmers Market

Each week Stoughton has two farmers’ markets with fresh produce and other local goods.

The Saturday Stoughton Farmers’ Market is Fridays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1050 W. Main Street (Stoughton Shopping Plaza).

The Stoughton Community Farmers Market is Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon at 207 S. Forrest St. (City Hall Parking Lot).

Summer Reading Program

The Stoughton Public Library is challenging children, teens and adults to log extra reading hours this summer.

The library’s Summer Reading Program starts June 5 and goes through Aug. 14. Participants can log how many hours they read and be entered for a chance to win prizes as they reach their self-set reading milestones.

Staff are strongly encouraging participants to use the online Beanstack.org website to log their reading. Paper logs will also be available at the library.

For more information about the program, visit stoughtonpubliclibrary.org or call (608) 873-6281.

COCPR trainings

Each month Stoughton Health offers two trainings on Compression Only CPR, also known as Hands Only CPR.

Appointments can be made the second Tuesday of the month from 2-5 p.m. and the third Wednesday of the month from 9 a.m. to noon.

Call (608) 877-3485 to schedule an appointment.

QiGong Online Classes

Jo Chern of Five Element QiGong leads virtual QiGong classes.

For more information, visit fiveelementqigong.net and email Jo at: jochern5@gmail.com

Outdoor story time

Weather permitting, the Stoughton Public Library will host outdoor story time 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays at Nordic Ridge Park, 1300 Hoel Ave.

The outdoor activity will run through Aug. 10.

It will include stories, songs, activities, and a simple take-home craft or coloring sheet.

To reserve a kit email email storef@stolib.org or call the library at 873-6281.