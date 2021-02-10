Thursdays with MurderThe “Thursdays with Murder” book discussion is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11.
The book is “Funny People: Choose Bad Monkey” by Carl Hiaasen or “The Spellman Files” by Lisa Lutz. The link to participate is https://zoom.us/j/94738957118.
This mystery book discussion is for anyone who wishes to enjoy and learn about mysteries, an event description states. Attendees will not always read the same title but will sometimes read by author, by topic, or do comparisons.
The book discussion is coordinated by the Stoughton Public Library.
For information, call 873-6281.
Book giveaway postponedThe Stoughton Public Library’s book giveaway has been postponed.
The event scheduled for Feb. 8-20, will be rescheduled to a future date which is unknown at this time. Once scheduled, the new date will be posted on the library’s website.
The library, 304 S. Fourth St., gave away 197 books in October and 258 in December.
For more information, visit stoughtonpubliclibrary.org
Coffee with the MayorJoin Mayor Tim Swadley and his guest, 16th District Senator-Elect Melissa Agard, for a cup of coffee and a virtual discussion.
Stoughton Area Senior Center is hosting the event titled, “Coffee with the Mayor” which will take place at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 12. Participants can find a sign-up form on stoughtonseniorcenter.com and register until 12 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11.
Once registered, participants will receive information on how to log-in or call in during the event.
Swadley and Agard will be discussing questions, topics and concerns submitted through the registration form.
More information can be found on stoughtonsenior center.com.
Book Study with MosaicosMosaicos is hosting a city-wide book study to talk about equity, diversity, racial justice and inclusion, according to the Facebook event.
The group will discuss “I’m Still Here: Black Dignity in a World Made for Whiteness’’ by Austin Channing Brown. The virtual study groups will meet every other week at 6:30 p.m. for a total of six sessions. Participants can choose to register for either the Wednesday or Friday study session.
Once registered, participants will receive a meeting link and discussion questions for the upcoming meeting.
For more information or questions on how to get the book, email contactus@mosaicos.us
‘Sweet treat’Looking for a safe and free way to celebrate Valentine’s Day?
The Stoughton Area Senior Center is giving out complimentary treats to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Staff will be handing out treats to those who drive by from 2-3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11.
Staff will be located throughout the lower parking lot.
More directions and information can be found at stoughtonseniorcenter.com
Memory CafeA virtual Memory Cafe will be held from 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 12 with the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin.
A Memory Cafe is a place where individuals with memory loss and their care partners can get together in a safe, supportive and engaging environment. The Memory Cafe encourages friendship and acceptance, and participants can share conversation in a relaxed atmosphere. Each meeting the group gathers to socialize and do brain enhancing activities.
This month’s theme will be “Love Stories.”
For information, and to register contact 843-3444 or teena.monk-gerber@alzwisc.org.
‘The Leif Erikson movement’Livsreise is hosting a virtual presentation titled “Iver Kalnes and the Leif Erikson movement” at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13.
Iver M.Kalnes, the grandfather of the presenter Ron Larson, was deeply involved in the movement initiated by Rasmus B. Anderson to recognize Oct. 9 as Leif Erikson Day. This day was to honor Leif Erikson, as the true founder of America, not Columbus, according to an event description.
Rasmus B Anderson born in 1848 in Albion, Dane County to Norwegian immigrants.
In addition to being related to KalnesRon Larson is an author, historian and Livsreise volunteer.
For information, visit livsreise.org.
Teen talksThe Stoughton Public Library is hoping to offer teens a chance for virtual social interaction with a “Teen talks” on the third Tuesday of the month.
The informal meeting, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, will discuss “Racism/Anti-racism: Teens Speak Up.”
The event is geared for teens in grades 6 and up.
For information, and to pitch a topic email cschlegel@stolib.org.
How to stop stress eatingStoughton Health registered dietitian Dana Janssen will talk about the driving factors of stress eating, techniques to combat it, and foods that may help reduce stress at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16.
She will cover mindful and intuitive eating and provide resources to navigate the complex connections of food, eating and stress, according to an event description.
To register for the virtual event visit stoughtonhealth.com and click on “Classes and Events.”
For information, call 877-3485.
Blood driveA blood drive is being held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17 at The Church of Latter Day Saints, 825 Van Buren St.
Cummins, Nelson Global, and Durr Universal are hosting the event.
Appointments are not required but preferred.
For an appointment contact Beth Hanson at 719-1779 or email Beth.hanson@nelsonglobalproducts.com or Brenda Slovacek at 873-2472 or email Brenda.j.slovacek@cummins.com or Sally Knickmeier at 877-7204 or email sally.knickmeier@durrusa.com.
All blood donations are now tested for COVID-19 antibodies. redcrossblood.org/antibodytesting
Senior center meal drive upThe Stoughton Area Senior Center will offer home-cooked meals through curbside pickup Thursday, Feb. 18.
Pick up times are between 11-11:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and noon., and the menu is hot roast beef dinner and mashed potatoes.
Reserve a meal and time slot by Wednesday, Feb. 17.
The suggested donation is $4. Participants are asked to bring exact cash or check payment and to wear masks.
For information, call the senior center at 873-8585.
Blood driveStoughton Health is hosting a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, at Stoughton Health Community Health and Wellness Center, 3162 County Hwy B.
Appointments are required and participants are expected to wear a mask.
To sign up go to: bloodcenter.org and click on the red DONATE button or call (800) 747-5401 x4128.
You are eligible to donate if you haven’t donated blood since Dec. 25. Staff ask participants to eat prior to the donation and bring a photo ID.
All presenting donors will receive a voucher to redeem for a Blood Center T-shirt or an e-gift card.
For information, visit bloodcenter.org
‘Love starts here’The Stoughton Area Resource Team is having a yard sign fundraiser.
The “Love starts here” yard signs are available for purchase at STARTstoughton.org.
All proceeds benefit START, and range in price from $30 for a single sign, to $125 for five signs.
The organization links Stoughton residents under age 55 with community resources in housing, utilities, transportation, health and employment, according to its website.