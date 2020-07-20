The Stoughton Public Library has started a “Curbside Express” service for patrons who want to pick up materials without making an appointment.
“Curbside Express” hours go from noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and noon to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, according to a July 13 library Facebook post. When patrons are 5-10 minutes from the library, they can call 873-6281 with their library card number and staff will place held items in a bag with their name on it on the bottom shelf of the cart outside the front door. For information, call 873-6281.