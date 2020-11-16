The American Legion Post 59 of Stoughton is sending free holiday packages to people in the armed forces.
Residents of Stoughton and surrounding communities who have friends or relatives in the armed forces that won’t be able to make it home for the holidays can text names and addresses to the legion by Nov. 25. People should text Larry Johnson at 513-8218.
“Let’s send our soldiers some Christmas spirit from Wisconsin so they know we’re thinking of them, proud of them and can thank them for their service,” an event description reads.
If people want to donate to the program they can send a check to American Legion Post 59, 803 N. Page St. Stoughton, WI, 53589. Checks should include a memo with “Christmas Service Packages.”
For information, contact Johnson at 513-8218.