“You must drink water from a bottle. Drink water from the sink, and you will get sick.”
It was 2004, and my wife Sheila and I were checking into the second-nicest hotel in Ulaan Baatar, the capital of Mongolia. Over the next week, I repeatedly caught myself –- or, to be fair, was caught -– about to drink from the sink or use the water to brush my teeth.
Cape Town, a South African city of 3.5 million people, nearly ran out of water in 2019. The American southwest is in the middle of its worst drought in a millennium, threatening the water supply of major American cities like Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Phoenix.
Elevated lead and bacteria levels left Flint, Michigan without drinkable tap water for five years. In Kewaunee County, Wisconsin, more than a third of private wells are contaminated with manure from factory farms.
The things we take for granted have a hidden cost.
You get clean water from Stoughton faucets because of generations of investment in pumps, purification systems, pipes, and sewers. Our neighbors fill their free time with the work of the Stoughton Utilities Committee. Our community invests in expensive and disruptive projects to replace lead water lines.
None of that has to happen. If we stop doing the work, the clean water stops flowing. Representative government works that way too.
Last January, we watched people storm the US Capitol carrying bear spray and zip ties. We saw lawbreakers smash doors and windows as elected officials fled or prepared themselves for a last stand. We saw a mob wave American flags as they overwhelmed and brutalized police officers.
We take representative government for granted. But that happened. We saw it.
Public health works that way too.
We don’t have to be healthy. Polio haunted the summers of my mother’s childhood and crippled one of her friends. Polio didn’t go away by itself. A coordinated public health campaign brought vaccines to every community, and we wiped it out. My children don’t fear polio. I’m not sure they’ve even heard of it.
Americans don’t catch polio anymore. But they catch COVID.
COVID has killed more than 600,000 Americans. It has killed people in our city. A hyper-contagious variant is coming.
Seventy percent of eligible Dane County residents have gotten the vaccine. That sounds good until you flip it and realize that thirty percent of eligible residents haven’t. And we have one of the highest vaccination rates in the country.
About half of eligible Wisconsin residents are fully vaccinated against COVID -– a virus that damages and kills people that a vaccine can prevent or mitigate. In other states, it’s more like a third.
We take public health for granted. Instead of unifying behind a basic message -– public health is good –- we demonize our public health officials and drive them from office.
In Wisconsin, key legislators plan to prevent the state university system from requiring students to vaccinate, wear masks, or even undergo testing.
We don’t have to be healthy. Without vaccines for polio, smallpox, measles, and Rocky Mountain spotted fever, we would die sooner and suffer more.
We are mostly free of serious endemic disease because our parents and grandparents committed to public health. They invested resources in developing a vaccine. They listened to doctors and epidemiologists who told them to get the polio vaccine.
Now, we demonize doctors and epidemiologists and undermine their work for short-term political gain.
We don’t have to have a representative government. If we deny election results we don’t like or try to abduct and murder elected officials, if we deny inconvenient facts and insist on our own personal truth, we don’t have a representative government anymore. We have something else.
If you want a representative government, you have to fight for it. You have to push back against those who are trying to destroy it. You have to learn what’s going on. You have to know who your elected officials are and tell them what you want. You have to hold them accountable. You have to tell them what you want and support the ones you think best serve the public interest. You have to vote.
You may even have to run for public office yourself.
We expect to vote and have a representative government come out. We expect to be able to go to the store without risking serious illness or death. We expect to turn a tap and get water we can safely cook with, wash in, and drink.
None of those things have to happen.
God divided the waters on the second day of creation. Stoughton Utilities makes sure you can drink it when it comes out of your faucet.