As a new year dawns, most of us are only too glad to see the old one go.
And 2020 was an enormously challenging year, to put it mildly, one filled with disappointment, uncertainty, loss and grief.
Here at the Stoughton Public Library, our staff turned to books for comfort, escape, enlightenment and catharsis throughout this difficult year.
What follows is our humble list of outstanding books from the past year.
We make no pretense about these books being the best; only that some of us enjoyed them, and we think others will, too. As we reflect on the joy that reading has provided in 2020, we look ahead with cautious optimism to a brighter 2021.
In selecting items for the library’s collection, our librarians read thousands of book reviews every year, so chances are we can recommend a title to suit every reading taste.
Though our building remains closed due to ongoing global pandemic, our knowledgeable staff are only a phone call or email away!
Hidden Valley Road
Described by reviewers as part medical mystery and part family saga, “Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of an American Family,” by Robert Kolker, is the story of the Galvins, a midcentury Colorado family in which in six of 12 siblings were diagnosed with schizophrenia. Kolker’s sensitive yet exacting treatment of a family in the grip of mental illness landed this book on many 2020 best-of lists.
Perfectly Golden
It would be difficult to pick just one cookbook from 2020, the year in which so many of us took up baking that the supermarkets ran short of flour. Kate Hull, adult services librarian, found “Perfectly Golden,” from Angela Garbacz and Nebraska-based community bakery Goldenrod Pastries so irresistible that she added it to her own personal cookbook collection.
If you still haven’t gotten your fill of baking, check out “Everyone Can Bake,” by Dominique Ansel, or “100 Cookies,” by Sarah Kieffer.
A Promised Land
No matter where you fall on the political spectrum, there’s no denying that a presidential memoir is a big deal. And it was a big deal for booksellers, who, like many small business owners, have been battered by the pandemic.
In his hefty memoir, “A Promised Land,” Barack Obama reflects on his time in office, his accomplishments, his regrets and the state of our polarized American society.
The Great Influenza
Though Jon M. Barry’s definitive history of the 1918 influenza pandemic, “The Great Influenza,” was originally published over a decade ago, it became a bestseller in 2020 for obvious reasons, as readers searched for experiences and lessons from the past to illuminate our current predicament.
Migrations
In an undefined but not-too-distant future, Franny Stone travels to Greenland to bear witness as the last-surviving flock of arctic terns make their final migration to the Antarctic. As you might imagine, Charlotte McConaghy’s “Migrations,” a reflection on loss and environmental catastrophe, isn’t exactly a light read, but evocative writing and a mystery at the heart of this novel keep the pages turning.
Dear Edward
The premise of Ann Napolitano’s “Dear Edward” is undeniably tragic – a 12 year old boy is the lone survivor of a plane crash – but according to library assistant Amy Hynek, this is a story about how hope prevails, the ways we find to survive the unthinkable and the grace that gets us through to the other side.
Hamnet
In plague-ravaged London at the end of the 16th century, a young William Shakespeare and his wife, Anne, mourn the death of their young son, the eponymous “Hamnet.” This loss inspires the budding playwright to create one of the greatest masterpieces in all of literature.
Reviewers hailed this novel, by Maggie O’Farrell, as a beautifully written reflection on marriage, grief and the creative process.
The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue
If you prefer your fiction with a fantastical bent, you’ll want to pick up “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue,” by V.E. Schwab, a novel in which a young woman is blessed with immortality yet cursed to be immediately forgotten by everyone she meets. Addie spends 300 years wandering in obscurity until she meets a mysterious man who remembers her name.
And if supernatural horror is more your speed, check out Silvia Moreno-Garcia’s “Mexican Gothic,” described by The Guardian as “Lovecraft meets the Brontës in Latin America.”
The Glass Hotel
A man scrawls a cryptic note on the wall of an upscale British Columbia restaurant; years later, the same man vanishes without a trace from the deck of a ship and a massive Ponzi scheme collapses, sending shockwaves through the financial world.
“The Glass Hotel,” Emily St. John Mandel’s second, is a surreal and otherworldly exploration of the power of buried secrets and the far-reaching effects of greed and self-delusion.
Leave the World Behind
In “Leave the World Behind,” by Rumaan Alam, a story well-suited to our age of anxiety, Amy and Clay, a white couple with teenage children, rent an isolated house on Long Island for summer vacation. Then one night, the owners of house, an older Black couple, arrive in a panic. New York has been hit by a blackout and terrible things are happening.
It’s one of the most buzzed-about novels of the year.
While We Can’t Hug
Amanda Bosky, our children’s librarian, selected “While We Can’t Hug,” by Eoin McLauhglin and Polly Dunbar, a picture book about a hedgehog and tortoise who, for reasons not explained in the story, are unable to hug.
This book was in production long before the pandemic began, but its release in August was very timely. It shows the two friends expressing their affection for each other across a distance using methods besides a tried-and-true hug.