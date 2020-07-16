Stoughton Utilities will be teaming up with the Chamber of Commerce to help “recharge” the community through September.
To aid businesses negatively affected by COVID-19, the not for profit organization will double any purchase of Stoughton Chamber Bucks — which can be spent at any chamber business — up to $50.
The effort is called “Community Recharge,” and the offer is limited to $50 per customer, one per sale, through the month of September while supplies last, according to a SU news release.
“The current public health emergency has increased the level of support people and small businesses need from our community,” SU director Jill Weiss said in the news release. “Now more than ever, Stoughton Utilities’ commitment to the people and businesses we serve goes beyond safe and reliable energy.”
Chamber Bucks are redeemable at over 150 Stoughton area businesses and can be picked up at the Chamber office at 532 East Main St., according to the release. For full details and a list of participating businesses, visit stoughtonutilities.com, or call the Chamber office at 873-7912 to place orders.