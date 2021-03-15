Adam Notstad, former co-owner of AdamCan Recycling, is retiring and passing on the company to Stoughton-resident Erika Pugh, 21, her mother Lisa Pugh told the Hub.
The company, which was started in 2012 and involves people with disabilities, currently recycles about 2 tons of aluminum cans per year from local clients. Notstad was involved in the Chamber of Commerce and other local business groups, the release states.
In late January, Erika officially took over the business, Pugh said. She said that Erika is very social, and even though she doesn’t use her voice, she loves to be around people and meet business customers.
Erika and her family are eager to continue Adam's legacy, find new clients, and continue to create awareness about disabilities.
“The business was also a pioneer on the forefront of employing people with disabilities, where Adam really was the business owner,” Pugh said. “We just want Erika to be employed and for her to contribute to her community.”
For more information, visit the Facebook page facebook.com/adamcanrecycling.