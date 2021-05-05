For two weeks a group of Oregon Community Swim Club athletes were busy getting sun, swimming fast and having fun at International Swim Coaches’ Association meets in Saint Petersburg, Florida.
During the first week, 14-year olds, Savannah Acker, Finnley Conklin, Spencer Stluka and Benjamin Witt graced the pool with famous swimmers and world record holders like Ryan Lochte and Caleb Dressel at the “International Senior Cup,” with Conklin and Witt earning trips to finals multiple times. All four athletes competed in the 16 and under division with athletes from across the country.
Conklin, 14, an eighth-grader at Edgewood, medaled in the 100 breaststroke. He missed out on medaling in the 50 breast, just missing qualifying for championship finals. He bounced back with the meet’s fastest time in the consolation finals.
The following week Saint Petersburg was invaded by the 14 and under OCSC contingent; 9-year old Baya Burke and Theo Schneider, 10-year olds Jake Siget and Nate Josephs, 11-year old Max Garbacz, 12-year olds Alyse Block, Molly Hoppe and Gavin Vordermann; 13-year olds Kennedy Faris, Rylee Olson and Samantha Siget and 14-year olds Cole Johnson and Jameson Punzell, where they were greeted by Conklin staying a second week of national competition in the “ISCA 14 and Under Elite Showcase.”
Oregon finished 16th out of the 82 clubs and, on the individual level, claimed 34 medals including the gold by Baya Burke in the 9-year-old 50 breast and Conklin in the 50 free, the 50, 100 and 200 breast events. Both athletes also won the high point runner up awards in their age groups.