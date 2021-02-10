Oregon sophomore Seth Niday at 152 pounds faced a weight class at the WIAA Division 1 Mukwonago sectional that featured five of the state’s top-12 ranked wrestlers.
And only two were going to move on to state. Niday went 2-2 to finish fourth place in the sectional on Saturday, Feb. 6, at Mukwonago High School.
“He outperformed his projection,” Oregon coach Ned Lease said of Niday.
The 152 weight class, included top-ranked Arrowhead junior Mitchell Mesenbrink, Monona Grove/McFarland senor Zachary Gunderson (No. 6), Milton freshman Aeoden Sinclair (No. 7), Waunakee senior Braysen Ellis (No. 11) and Watertown senior Kolten Blome (No. 12).
“Our sectional was a meat grinder,” Lease said.
Four Oregon wrestlers wrapped up their seasons at the sectional. Brandon Liddle finished sixth (138) and Preston Collins (182) and Tyler Wald (195) didn’t place.
Niday (6-3) defeated Ellis 8-3 in a first-round match. Sinclair then posted an 11-2 major decision win over him in a semifinal match. Niday rebounded by clipping Reeedsburg’s Nick Coplien 11-8 in a consolation wrestleback. Gunderson beat Niday 9-5 in a third-place match.
Liddle (4-3) opened the sectional by pulling out a 3-w win over Milton’s Hunter Kieliszewski 3-2. Lidfdle scored on a reversal with 1:08 left in the third period to seal the victory. In a semifinal match, Waunakee’s Sam Lorenzpinned him in 1:49. Sauk Prairie’s Carson Saladis then edged Liddle 6-4 in a consolation wrestleback. Watertown’s Walker Wichman defeated Liddle 11-3 in a fifth-place match.
At 182, Collins has overcome a broken arm before the season to qualify for the sectional. Top-ranked Baraboo senior John Gunderson pinned him in 17 seconds in a first-round match. Hamilton’s Jake Yahnke then pinned Collins in 41 seconds in a consolation wrestleback.
Lease said Collins was successful in returning from injury because of how hard he worked.
If you would have told him he would be a sectional qualifier before the season he would have laughed at you,” Lease said. “He was a sectional qualifier in one of the toughest sectionals in the state.”
Wald (195) wrestled three periods with fourth-ranked Mukwonago senior Jacob McGillvray, but lost 10-1.
“Tyler took it to him and pushed him,” Lease said. “He (McGillvray) was obviously gassed and tired and at two different points they had to stop the match.”
In a consolation wrestleback, Wald scored on two takedowns in the final 1:10, but lost a late rally 11-10 to Hamilton’s Reid Mayer 11-10.
“Tyler proved to himself and everyone watching that he belonged and he can wrestle with the top wrestlers in the state,” he said. “Some wrestlers beat you with their technique, muscles and strength. Tyler beats them with heart and lungs.”