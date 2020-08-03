A consistent performer in the classroom throughout his time at Division III Carroll University, Charlie Soule waited for his time to shine on the basketball court.
The 2016 Oregon High School graduate averaged career highs in points (10.6), rebounds (5.4), assists (1.3) and steals (1.1) per game as a senior. He was also a team captain who shot 46.4% from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range (10-for-26).
“It came down to working hard and improving my skill set every year,” Soule said. “I didn’t attempt a 3 until my senior year and ended up second on the team in 3-point percentage. My teammates and I challenged each other to be better, fight for every loose ball and rebound and do the fundamentals right.”
Soule averaged 19 points and nine rebounds per game en route to Badger Conference Player of the Year honors as a senior at Oregon. A unanimous first-team all-conference selection, he was also named honorable mention all-state by the Associated Press and Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association.
“My high school coach, Jon Nedelcoff, really prepared me well for college,” Soule said. “He ran practices that were similar to those of Coach (Paul) Combs at Carroll.”
Soule averaged 7.2 points and 3.7 rebounds in 99 games for the Pioneers. He made 39 starts, including all 25 as a senior.
Carroll – located in Waukesha – went 48-53 overall and 28-36 in College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin play over Soule’s four seasons with the program.
“I played positions 1 through 5 at Oregon, then was a 3 and 4 at Carroll,” he said. “I played mostly power forward at 6-foot-2 against guys in our conference that averaged 6-6. We didn’t have much height, but we got up and down on teams whose centers couldn’t move well.”
Soule earned All-Academic CCIW honors all four years and finished with a 3.76 cumulative grade-point average. He graduated this past spring with a degree in marketing.
Soule is currently working towards a Master’s degree in management at Carroll. He is already in his second semester of classes and works 25-30 hours per week as a paid graduate assistant in the university’s business department, with a focus on business analytics.