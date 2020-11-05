The Oregon Tradesmen (5-2) split a weekend series against the St. Louis Jr. Blues. Both teams were able to earn a win to keep pace in the NA3HL Central Division.
Blues 5 Tradesmen 3
The Blues won the opening game Saturday, Oct. 31, with a 5-3 win with Blues goaltender Jeb Lindy making 27 saves in net. The Blues scored twice in the first and third periods to give them the win.
After trailing 2-0, Oregon scored quickly to begin the second period on a couple of short-handed goals by Dylan Dent and Parker Severson. St. Louis would retake their two-goal lead midway through the third period before Jacob Best scored to make it 4-3. An empty net goal in the third period sealed the victory for the Blues.
Tradesmen 3 Blues 2 (OT)
St. Louis took a 1-0 lead early in the second period. Severson had a pair of goals — his sixth and seventh of the season – to help the Tradesmen to their first lead of the game.
Goaltender Eli Bowers was in the net for Oregon stopping 24 of 26 shots he faced. Both goals were scored by Joey Solimando, who tied the game with 14:12 to play in regulation.
Both teams needed overtime to find a winner. The winning goal came at 2:02 of the extra session when Sam VanderHoeven scored to put the Tradesmen on top for good.
The next game for the Tradesmen is Friday, Nov. 6 against Rochester.