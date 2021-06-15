The Oregon High School girls track and field team will get four attempts at a berth to state in the relays after advancing all four of its relay teams to the sectional meet.
At the WIAA Division 1 Sun Prairie regional on Monday, June 14, the Panthers took second in the 3,200-meter relay in 10 minutes, 31. 41 seconds; fourth in the 400-meter relay; third in the 800-meter relay and third in the 1,600-meter relay.
“It’s really nice to see everybody putting it together. I think our sprint relays, if they get their handoffs, if they get their sticks really, really tight, they can eke out another second, which would put them right in the mix with everybody else. And ultimately, we’ve just got to show up,” Lease said.
In the 1,600-meter relay, Lease thinks his team has a chance, too.
“It’s just gonna come down to a race, and I like our girls when it comes down to a competitive race.”
Junior Bree Wannebo took second in the shot put with a throw of 38 feet, 33 inches on Monday, and the school record is 38 feet, 6.5 inches. Should she advance to the state meet, Lease thinks that record could be in reach yet this year.
“She just continues to get better and continues to inch up on that,” Lease said, “so I think 40 is in her future if we’re able to get through to the state meet.”
Senior Caroline Krause also advanced in the event for the Panthers after a fourth place throw of 32-07.50.
Wannebo also advanced in the discus with a throw of 101 feet, seven inches.
Junior Ceara Egwuonwu advanced in the 100-meter dash with a run of 13.46 seconds and also advanced in the jump with a jump of xx feet, xx inches.
Grace Riedl advanced in the 800-meter run after a time of 2:29.04. Lease said the junior has progressed steadily this season. Sophomore Ashley Wolfe advanced in the 300-meter hurdles in 51.18 seconds.
Lease said his team has a lot to be proud of.
“There was (were) just a bunch of great performances tonight with personal records and kids performing at their best when it counts the most,” he said. “And they have to be proud of that and walk with their head high even if they didn’t qualify.”