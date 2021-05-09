As a crowd of hundreds gathered around the awards table at the WIAA alternate fall state cross country meet at Blackhawk Golf Course in Janesville on Saturday, May 8, the Oregon girls cross country team knew their times were going to be close to a top finish.
Moments before they were officially awarded the team runner-up trophy, coach Doug Debroux couldn’t hide the jubilation.
"They raced their hearts out. That’s all I know,” Debroux said of his team’s performance. “And it’s just been a dream working with them because they prepare year-round and they work so hard. So right now I’m just – I can't even tell you how proud I am. They were ready for this moment."
The team got a big boost from its top runner, sophomore Dasha Vorontsov, who finished fifth with a time of 18 minutes, 53 seconds.
After Vorontsov, the team bunched up and stuck together as a pack to earn second place, something Debroux said has been a team strength all year.
Sophomore Libby Beirne took 25th with a time of 20:14, and juniors Amelia Hermanson (20:29.2) and Grace Reidl (20:34.3) finished 31st and 34th, respectively.
“Dasha is in her own world. She just goes. And then we just have a strong, strong pack of girls that really like being together, training together and pushing each other to be better. And that’s how they’ve raced all year,” Debroux said.
Senior Julia Hutchinson finished in the pack as well with a time of 20:23.2, good for 29th. She said competing alongside her teammates in a group was a big motivator.
“Just running with each other and having that support, it’s a constant reminder through the race why we’re doing it. And of course that helps us get points and it helps us move up as a team as far as places, but really the support of it and pushing each other, it’s like a glorified practice for us because that’s how we’ve trained for years together,” Hutchinson said.
Senior Clara Hughes finished 58th with a time of 21:24.6, and freshman Mari Ceaca-Villa rounded out the team with a finish of 62nd and a time of 21:37.6.
Lauren Pansegrau, a junior from Middleton, won the race with a new state-record time of 17:07.3.
Vorontsov came into Saturday with the goal of sticking with the fastest group of runners, and she said she was happy with her run.
“That was the fastest I’ve ever run for sure in the beginning,” Vorontsov said before declaring the race her personal best.
She called being able to compete at the state meet after a long 2020-21 school year and many uncertainties a “memory of a lifetime.”
"It really was a dream come true,” Vorontsov said. “We all always wished that we would go as a team, and it was a really good way to end the season together."
Before the race began, Debroux reminded his team that this was their last chance to compete together. The message resonated with Hutchinson, who said the second-place finish was a dream ending to her high school running career.
"I think this team is so special, and we’ve supported each other through everything both running and otherwise, and that’s really what makes it so special to be here and to do this for each other.”