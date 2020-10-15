Cross country coaches who want to get a virtual time trial in before the alternate fall season starts have that option with athletic.net’s HOKA One One Postal Nationals.
Cross country coaches or runners can register their teams for the virtual nationals to run and record a 3,200-meter time trial or 3,200 split. After results are submitted, coaches can see where their team ranks.
There is a month to go in the virtual national challenge and more than 1,000 teams are registered.
The top boys cross country team so far is Lyons Township, Illinois, with a total time of 48 hours, 40 minutes, 50 seconds, an average of 9:44 for 3,200 run. The top girls time is Mount Prospect, Illinois, with a combined time of 56:36.80, an average of 11:19 for a 3,200 run.