For the eight girls on the Oregon High School Cheer team, cheering during a COVID-19 pandemic posed some logistical challenges. But this year’s Panther team made the most of their moments.
Oregon finished fourth in the game day routine at the Wisconsin Association of Cheer/Pom Coaches Spring State Cheer Championships on April 17. The team finished sixth in the cheer dance routine at state.
“Going into this season I had no idea what to expect,” Oregon senior Grace Cooper said. “I honestly didn’t think we would even have a season this year, so I was grateful to have the opportunity.”
Cooper was a four-year team member and earned an honorable mention award for competing with an individual WACPC All-State routine along with other cheerleaders across the state. She said the girls on the team were some of the kindest and hard working she has cheered with and everyone brought their own personality to the team.
“We ran into some hurdles, but as a whole this was a great season,” she said. “I wish I had more time to cheer with these ladies and for my amazing coaches. It was unconventional, but my senior season is one that I won’t forget.”
The OHS Cheer team cheers at home football and boys and girls basketball games. They are a competitive team and attend state and local competitions.
Oregon Cheer coach Kelli Pierce commended the team on their work ethic this season.
“Not only were their cheer skills fantastic, but they were dedicated, hardworking and displayed great leadership qualities,” Pierce said. “We shared many laughs and made a lot of memories.”
Pierce said it takes a lot of hard work and dedication to learn two routines for state.
Fellow coach Angela Pica lauded the team members’ abilities for being flexible during a challenging time with crowds at many games.
“Their ability to roll with the punches over the past year while keeping a positive attitude will take them far in life,” Pica said. “It was an honor to work with them.”
Pierce said the team is planning to host two (fall//winter) youth cheer clinics this season.
OHS students that will be in grades 9-12 in the fall and are interested in joining the cheer team for the 2021-22 season can contact Pierce at klpierce@ oregonsd.net.