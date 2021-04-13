In a nonconference game that came down to the wire, Oregon lost to Big Eight power Sun Prairie 1-0 on Saturday, April 10, at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium.
Oregon (2-1-1) entered the showdown on Saturday after knocking off Milton 3-0 on Thursday, April 8, and Mount Horeb 4-3 two days before that at Huntoon Field in Oregon.
The Panthers were scheduled to play at Stoughton on Tuesday, April 13.
“We have high expectations and we just want to keep going,” Oregon senior Leo Stuedemann said. “Starting off with the strongest team we played last year (Monona Grove) got us in a groove and ready to play.”
Sun Prairie 1, Oregon 0
Sun Prairie’s Jonathan Trilling scored in the 65th minute to tip Oregon April 10 in Sun Prairie.
The game-winning goal was set up by Sun Prairie sophomore midfielder Carson Schmoldt’s pass.
“Three of the first four teams we play are definitely quality teams,” Oregon coach Chris Mitchell said. “It will prepare us for a playoff run again.”
Oregon 3, Milton 0
The Panthers scored two goals and stymied Milton in a Badger South Conference game on April 8, at Huntoon Field.
Noah Malcook scored at the 12th minute on an assist from junior Quinn Belville. It stayed that way until the second half when the Panthers br0oke the game open with two goals.
Stuedemann scored a goal on a rebound off senior Patrick Brognano’s corner kick in the 78th minute.
Stuedemann said the Panthers were getting set free and corner kicks all game.
“Eventually, one has to go in and I just put the final touch on it,” Studemann said. “We definitely want to come out and put them away,”
Studemann said the more work the team does on corner and free kicks, the more goals they will put away.
Four minutes later, junior Eli Lehmann capped the scoring with a goal on a pass from sophomore Anthony Elert.
Oregon outshot Milton 13-2 and LoBreglio had two saves.
Mitchell said the team never got into a rhythm.
“I don’t know if it just ran fast, but our possession was not quite there tonight like we want it to be. We are still getting the touch back we haven’t had in a long time.”
Oregon 4, Mount Horeb 3
Senior Kieran Sweeney scored a goal on a header off a rebound in the 82nd minute to give the Panthers a win over the Vikings on April 6, in a Badger Conference crossover.
Malcook scored two goals to lead Oregon. The Panthers outshot the Vikings 13-7.
“We felt like we could have scored eight or nine goals,” Mitchell said.
Malcook scored the first goal on a breakaway from 16-yards out. Mount Horeb tied the game at 1, scoring on a rebound in the eighth minute. Oregon senior Ben Statz scored on a penalty kick to give the Panthers a 2-1 lead at 8:29.
Malcook scored his second goal on a rebound from 18-yards out to extend the Panthers’ lead to 3-1. The Vikings battled back with goals from Sam Severson in the 69th minute and Sam Johnson in the 79th minute to tie it 3-3. That set the stage for Sweeney’s game-winning goal.
LoBreglio had six saves.
Mitchell said the Vikings started to send more attackers on the outside.
“They had some speed up top that we didn’t react too very well,” he said. “We always know we will have a grudge match against them.”