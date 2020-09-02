With severe thunderstorms and heavy rain in the forecast on Friday, Aug. 28, the Madison International Speedway canceled the Howie Lettow Classic that was to feature the ARCA Midwest Tour Super Late Models, Midwest Trucks and 602 Late Models.
Madison International Speedway and ARCA Midwest Tour President Gregg McKarns said the drive-in racing event would not be allowed to use the infield for parking. Infield parking to view the races is the only method the speedway is able to operate under Dane County’s COVID-19 restrictions.
“It is not a decision that we took lightly, but with the unfavorable forecast, including heavy rain, we thought it was in everyone’s best interest to make this decision early,” McKarns wrote on the speedway’s Facebook page. “Our team did a tremendous job overcoming multiple obstacles and transformed our facility into something that was going to create memorable events. But it was not meant to be and we move onto the next events.”
All advance parking pass purchases for the event will be refunded. All three divisions, the ARCA Midwest Tour, Midwest Trucks and 602 Late Models, will race at Dells Raceway Park during the Joe Shear Classic 200 at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5. The winner of the 200-lap race takes home $10,0000.
Racing action resumes at MIS in September as the 50-acre facility in rural Dane County will host the first 2.4 Hours of Le MIS Impact Survival Series Enduro at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 6. A Thursday Night Street Drag race featuring more than 20 racing brackets plus a Shine ‘N Show Contest is scheduled for 7:30 p.m Thursday, Sept. 10.