The Oregon school board unanimously approved a 2021-22 student resource officer (SRO) agreement at its Monday, Aug. 23 meeting, with few changes -- but plenty of compliments -- for the partnership with police.
The agreement allows student resource officer Alex Koratko of the Oregon Police Department to continue working with students at the district's various schools. It remains largely unchanged from last year, with a few minor adjustments, such as specifying that the village and district will assess the SRO program after the first semester and at the end of the school year, rather than once a year.
Because it's a joint agreement between the school district and village, it will now go to the Oregon Village Board for approval before going into effect.
Board member Kevin Mehring credited a “continuous improvement mindset” in the program during the past two years.
“This topic has gotten a lot of attention, obviously, in the community (and) as a new board member, a ton of progress has been made for sure,” he said. “(It’s) the training, and we have open minds of what an SRO should be about, and getting feedback from the opinion that matters most, the kids.
“It’s all about the relationship the SRO is creating with the kids.”
There were some things on the program to-do list, however, including creating stronger bonds with all students.
After hearing reports that some students said they felt less safe with a police officer in the schools, board member Ahna Bizjak asked Oregon Police Chief Jennifer Pagenkopf if there was a “mechanism to help build those relationships to take away some of that fear and some of those feelings?”
“That would really be valuable, because our main goal is to have everyone in our schools feel safe,” Bizjak said.
Pagenkopf acknowledged the issue, and said her first step is meeting with youth groups, and “trying to help me understand their world and how I can help fix it.”
“I hope this program some day is the type of program that serves everybody equally,” Pagenkopf said. “That’s the goal, just like policing as a whole. This SRO (agreement) is going to continue to improve, and it should. That's what these kids deserve.”
The board also unanimously approved extending the agreement last year. It’s a much different place from August 2019, when the board rejected the village’s version of an agreement that included, at then-chief Brian Uhl’s request, allowing an assault rifle to be kept inside OHS and students to be interviewed by police without their parents’ presence. School board members also felt that agreement was not clear enough about the SRO’s role as an educator.
Board member Troy Pankratz said partnership between the school district and police department has “come a long way from where we were.”
“I want to recognize your statement that you want nothing more than to improve this program, and I think we're all on the same page,” he said.
Board president Krista Flanagan echoed those sentiments.
“Three years ago we didn't have an agreement that made sure parents were engaged before a student was interviewed,” she said. “We didn't have an SRO who was getting this kind of training. We didn't have goals.”
Safety is a “complex word,” Flanagan said.
“When you think about the safety of the school, (it’s) our students’ personal safety or how they feel about what they are doing in school based on who they are,” she said. “We balance the safety of the school district with students and making sure they get an education.”