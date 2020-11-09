Timothy Brown, age 41, of Oregon, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. He was born on Oct. 14, 1979, in Madison, the son of Edward and Vicki (Peterson) Brown.
Tim graduated from LaFollette High School in 1998. He went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from UW-Platteville in 2003 and an MBA from Edgewood College.
Tim met the love of his life while attending UW-Platteville and married Laura Brown on June 2, 2007, in Madison, and had worked as an underwriter for Cuna Mutual since 2003. During COVID, Tim was “Super Dad” able to work from home which allowed him to spend quality time with his children and help with school.
Tim loved his family dearly and some of his favorite activities with them included playing cards, building Lego sets, scavenger hunts, family dog walks, watching movies, and jumping in a pool. He was a loving husband, father, brother and son. There was never a doubt how much he loved his family, dogs, playing rugby, heavy metal music and sports.
Tim enjoyed his fantasy football leagues and was an avid fan of the Packers, Badgers and Brewers.
Timothy is survived by his wife, Laura; two daughters, Ashley and Brianna; son, Garrett; brother, Marc; father, Edward; mother-in-law, Debbie Brown; sister-in-law, Lindsey Brown; niece, Marley Brown; and aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, colleagues, and rugby mates. He was preceded in death by his mother, Vicki Brown; and father-in-law, Larry Brown.
A private service will be held. A visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at the Gunderson Oregon Funeral and Cremation Care, 1150 Park St., Oregon. Due to COVID, a limit of 25 people at a time will be allowed at the visitation. Masks are required. Please see the signup genius through Laura's Facebook page to select a time to attend. Attendees must stay in their vehicles until they receive a confirmation from staff.
As much as our entire family need and want hugs right now, everyone needs to stay healthy. Please know we want others to express their condolences and know we will be ready with open arms for hugs when this pandemic is over. If you would feel more comfortable, you may remain in your vehicles and drive by.
In lieu of flowers, family requests donations made in Tim's memory to the Jaycee Park West Project by using the link https://www.oregonsportspark.org/donate/ or by check made out to Jaycee Park West Project and sent to Oregon Village Hall, 117 Spring St. Oregon, WI 53575. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
