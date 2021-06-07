Dick R. Parkin, age 75 passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020 at the William S. Middleton VA Memorial Hospital in Madison following a brief battle with cancer. He was born on August 24, 1945 in Monroe, WI the son of Clarence “Shadow” and Frances (Staley) Parkin. Dick graduated from Belleville High School in 1963. He then went on to serve in the United States Navy from 1966 to 1968, and the Naval Reserve from 1969 to 1970. Dick would later serve as the Executive Officer for the Naval Sea Cadet Corps for nine years. He earned an Associate’s Degree from MATC in Madison in Medical Office Management. On August 29, 1970 he was united in marriage to Pamela Bridwell at the Grace United Methodist Church in Belleville. Dick worked as an instructor and consultant in the transportation/driver education industry for many years along with serving as a police officer and EMT in Belleville. Later he would serve on the Oregon Fire and EMS department as the assistant administrator for EMS. Dick served on the board of WRAPP (Wisconsin Rapid Transportation Organization).
Dick is survived by his wife Pamela, son Michael Parkin, and daughter Rebecca (Terry) Carter. He is further survived by his cousins Patricia (William) Pomplin, Patricia (Harvey) Schultz, and Phillip Broderick.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Dick’s Life will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at the Becker-Beal Funeral Home, 109 Greenway Cross, Belleville, WI. Military honors will be accorded at 3:00 p.m. to conclude the celebration of life.
An online memorial with guestbook is available at www.bealfuneralhomes.com