Fundraising for the Oregon Athletic Booster Club remains at a standstill amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
The club usually relies on fall sports meetings to the kickoff of the season to expand its membership base. With the COVID-19 crisis, however, many fundraising events have been put on hold, including new memberships. The booster club golf outing scheduled for August was canceled and the Panther Pride party at the Bergamont was postponed this fall.
Oregon High School Athletic Booster Club President Shawn Gahagan said the club has used its Facebook page, developed a new logo and website to draw in new members, but many of the fundraising plans are limited.
“Asking families and sponsors for money didn’t seem like the best strategy right now,” Gahagan said. “We are in a good spot financially.”
In the past eight years, OABC has provided more than $150,000 in funding to Oregon High School athletics. Gahagan said the club has enough money in reserve to meet most OHS athletic needs this year.
Last year, the club contributed more than $40,000 to OHS student-athletes, including four $1,000 scholarships and new hockey jerseys. Last year, the booster club allocated money to build new batting cages for the Oregon baseball and softball teams and seating for tennis matches and a mobile whiteboard for the boys and girls basketball coaches to use.
In 2018-19, the club provided $56,100 in funding for a Huntoon Park renovation, baseball equipment, softball equipment, baseball foul poles, softball foul poles. The previous year, the OABC contributed $40,000 in funding, including a new hydration system for the football team, baseball pitching machine, boys swimming equipment, new swimming timing system and soccer pop-up goals.
Many of the booster club funding requests come from coaches at OHS. If the OHS athletic department can’t fund them, then a request may be sent to the club which selects which projects to fund. Athletic facilities may be one area where Oregon is ahead of the game compared to many other high schools.
“The fieldhouse is such a gem,” Gahagan said. “There is not much of a need for inside facilities. We are in a really good spot with facilities.”
Booster club memberships for $25 or $50 are a small portion of annual revenues, Gahagan said.
“Until you have kids at the high school, a lot of people don’t know about the boosters,” Gahagan said. We supplement the athletic department and make things better for the student-athletes. That is our goal.”
When winter sports begin, the club runs the concession stand at many athletic games. Gahagan said he’s not sure what those will look like if there are still COVID-19 restrictions when games begin again.