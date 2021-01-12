Oregon will have a new Village Board president this spring.
Three candidates – trustees Jenna Jacobson, Randy Glysch and Jerry Bollig – will vie for the president role in the Feb. 6 primary, where voters are expected to narrow the pool to two for the April 6 race. Incumbent president Jeanne Carpenter announced her intent to step down last fall, because she said she wanted to focus on her business, Firefly Coffeehouse and Artisan Cheese, amid the pandemic.
No matter that outcome, residents could see several new people helping to govern the village by spring, including a new administrator succeeding Mike Gracz when he retires in mid-April.
If either Jacobson or Glysch wins the position of president, that would leave their two trustee positions open, as the seats are for a new term this year. Both filed non-candidacy papers for their trustee roles last month.
If Bollig wins and vacates his vice president seat, that will open three trustee positions this spring.
One person, Derek Below, has filed nomination papers to run as a trustee, meaning the new board will need to decide whether to appoint one or two members, hold a special election or leave the seat or seats vacant.
Jacobson, Glysch and Bollig all told the Observer their main priorities are navigating the village through the rest of the COVID-19 pandemic, getting the new administrator acclimated to the community and ensuring the board has a full panel of trustees when and if they assume their presidential role.
While Bollig said his main focus would be minimizing expenses and maintaining the village’s infrastructure if he wins, Jacobson and Glysch appeared to also set their sights on Oregon’s future and growth, even amid the health crisis and economic downturn.
All candidates are anticipating a new library, and eventually a new Village Hall and senior center.
The Observer interviewed all three candidates, listed in alphabetical order, for their respective roles, and has invited them to fill out questionnaires on the village’s most pressing issues.
The Observer is also in the process of planning a virtual candidate forum so its readership can receive a helping hand in choosing the candidate that best represents them.
The forum is likely to take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, but Observer staff are still determining final event details.
Jerry Bollig
Bollig told the Observer his 19 years working as a local government official -- during two economic downturns and “a possible third” -- would best serve him in steering the village through the rest of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That experience, plus being a lifelong Oregon resident since 1965, arms him with the knowledge of “all facets of village operations, staff and financial systems,” he said. Bollig, who has an honorable discharge from the U.S. Army, would also bring with him lots of time, a strong work ethic and the ability to build strong interpersonal relationships and bonds, he said.
Bollig said a major focus of his presidency would be maintaining the village’s quality of services it offers its residents, as well as acclimating the new administrator.
Having earned his living as a government accountant at Madison’s Alliant Energy Center for 36 years, he also said keeping the budget balanced and expenses minimized would pose as a good strategy, since he anticipates more financial troubles. While the village’s 2021 operating budget had minimal COVID-19 impacts, he said those numbers could change in 2022 and even 2023.
Bollig said major community projects like the new library are ideal to have, but whether they come through is contingent upon the resources available at the time.
So it appears Bollig would take a conservative and methodical approach to other projects – like the new Village Hall that the jurisdiction would like to build within the next five years.
Feeding into that approach is Bollig’s Village Board and Dane County Board tenure, he said.
He was elected the board’s vice president for seven terms and currently chairs the village’s Finance committee.
Bollig has been a county supervisor for nine years, serving as the chair of the Zoning and Land Regulation committee and a member of the Executive Committee, Airport Commission, Solid Waste Committee and Dane County Fair Board.
“This experience has allowed me to lobby for and effect projects benefiting the village,” Bollig said.
Randy Glysch
Glysch told the Observer his 33 year track record of community involvement – eight of those years in the Village of Oregon – is what he said sets him apart from the other prospective presidential candidates.
The Madison College psychology professor has served on the board as a trustee since 2018, vice chairing the Historical Preservation committee and previously chairing the Fire/EMS District Commission. He has been part of the village’s Coalition on Aging, Personnel and Public Safety committee and Library Board.
When Glysch grew up in Two Rivers, he recalled being part of a “blue-collar, working-class” family, where “money was always limited.” That life experience, coupled with his tenure in the U.S. Navy and a 20 year career as a research analyst and scientist in Milwaukee, is what drives him to want to help others.
Having earned a master’s of science in educational psychology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Glysch traveled extensively when he was in the Navy, allowing him to get to know people from differing backgrounds. He did the same during his research career – when he found his love for community activism – first working in maternal and child health and transitioning to injury tobacco prevention until retiring.
With that love as his fuel, Glysch said his main priorities are acclimating the new village administrator, appointing new village trustees and, like the other candidates, leading Oregon through the pandemic. While he agrees with Bollig in wanting to maintain village services and infrastructure, Glysch has his sights set on building the new library, even amid fundraising struggles, as well as the eventual new Village Hall and senior center.
He said he has a reputation of “getting things done” to prove that project will come through.
Glysch moved to the village in 2013 and almost immediately led a full restoration project for the pump house under the water tower, turning the downtown icon into a welcome center. He followed that by leading the repainting of the Tin Man water tower and construction of new Oregon Area Food Pantry and Oregon Youth Center buildings.
Jenna Jacobson
Jacobson told the Observer her work as a financial analyst with a company in Madison and her dedication to community causes would help solidify the path to being village president.
She has been a trustee since 2017, and serves as the chair of the Personnel and Public Safety committee and on the Fire/EMS Commission. She’s also on the Board of Review, and was on the Finance, Buildings and Facilities Committee.
Jacobson has been a stay-at-home mom and has a passion for personal finance and teaching people how to best manage their budgets.
Like Bollig, Jacobson said she wishes to keep the village financially viable amid the COVID-19 pandemic, keeping tax rates down for citizens like the 2% reduction in the 2021 operating budget. But she appears to take Glysch’s more progressive approach when it comes to bringing Oregon into the future.
She said she’s passionate about how the new library could help Oregon’s business community in particular, with the meeting spaces it is likely to provide.
Jacobson looks forward to acclimating the new village administrator and appointing new trustees, as Glysch and Bollig do.
As a member of the Oregon Housing Coalition, she is seeking to bring more affordable housing developments like those proposed by Lakestone Properties and Habitat for Humanity of Dane County’s on Janesville Street. And in serving as a board representative on the village’s Council on Diversity and Inclusion, she wants to make sure Oregon’s growing and diversifying population feels welcome and represented.
Jacobson grew up in Frederick, graduated from Purdue University in Lafayette, Indiana, with a degree in consumer and financial planning.
She recalled when she and her husband moved to the village for the first time, taking the time to walk up and down Main Street to take in its variety of businesses, she said. It was then she observed what a “great place to live, work and learn” Oregon was.
“We want (the village) to feel like home for everyone,” she said.