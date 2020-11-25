Dane County executive Joe Parisi plans to seek re-election next spring for the top county job he’s held for nearly a decade.
In a Tuesday, Nov. 17 news release, Parisi said county government needs to continue coordinating its response to -- and eventual recovery from -- the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Covid-19 has tested us, tearing at the very fabric of our physical, emotional and economic well-being,” he said in the news release. “The challenges before us from this pandemic are like none we have faced in our lifetime. They also present great opportunities to do what we do best in Dane County – bring people together, get work done, and deliver tangible results.”
Parisi touted his accomplishments in recent years, including creating mental health teams for public schools, cleaning sediment from area waterways and increasing the county’s green energy production.
“We have gotten an awful lot done, but it’s clear there’s still much to do,” he said in the news release. “I’m honored to have the trust of these leaders and the opportunity to serve the community I grew up in and love.”
A Dane County native, Parisi received 70% of the vote when he was elected county executive in a special election in the spring 2011. Previously he was a State Representative in the 48th Assembly District, which included Madison’s east side, the City of Monona, Village of McFarland and Town of Dunn. Prior to that, he was Dane County Clerk from 1996 to 2004.